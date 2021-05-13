2 people shot in NE Portland, police seeking witnesses

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man and a woman were shot in Northeast Portland on Wednesday night. Both were taken to the hospital and have life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The shootings happened at 8:55 p.m. in the area of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Dekum Street. Portland police said they're not releasing any suspect information at this time.
Police said they believe there are witnesses who left the scene before they could talk to officers and police want to speak to those witnesses as soon as possible.
Anyone with information about these shootings should contact Det. Brad Clifton at brad.clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696 or Det. Michael Greenlee at michael.greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871.
