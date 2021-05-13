2 people shot in NE Portland, police seeking witnesses

A man and a woman were shot in the area of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Dekum Street on Wednesday night. Both suffered life-threatening injuries.

The shootings happened at 8:55 p.m. in the area of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Dekum Street. Portland police said they're not releasing any suspect information at this time.

Police said they believe there are witnesses who left the scene before they could talk to officers and police want to speak to those witnesses as soon as possible.