x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Local News

2 people shot in NE Portland, police seeking witnesses

A man and a woman were shot in the area of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Dekum Street on Wednesday night. Both suffered life-threatening injuries.
Credit: Richard Gordon, KGW
A man and a woman were shot in the area of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Dekum Street in Portland, Ore. on Wednesday, May 13, 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man and a woman were shot in Northeast Portland on Wednesday night. Both were taken to the hospital and have life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The shootings happened at 8:55 p.m. in the area of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Dekum Street. Portland police said they're not releasing any suspect information at this time.

Police said they believe there are witnesses who left the scene before they could talk to officers and police want to speak to those witnesses as soon as possible.

Anyone with information about these shootings should contact Det. Brad Clifton at brad.clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696 or Det. Michael Greenlee at michael.greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871.

RELATED: Man killed in Parkrose shooting; Portland's 30th homicide of the year

RELATED: Driver arrested after shootout with police on Highway 214 near Silverton; passenger injured

KGW Headlines on Demand: