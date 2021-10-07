2 killed when small aircraft crashes in Oregon

Officials said two people died in a crash while flying in a powered hand glider-type aircraft just north of Albany Friday evening.

MILLERSBURG, Oregon — Two people died in a crash while flying in a powered hand glider-type aircraft Friday evening just north of Albany, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Charles Kizer, 57, was flying a North Wing Trike, a two-seater, motorized glider, with Matthew Irish, 49, in the passenger seat when they went down in a field near Deciduous Avenue in town of Millersburg.

People in the area witnessed the crash, and the sheriff's office received a 911 call about it at 8:52 p.m.

Kizer and Irish, both from Albany, were found pronounced dead at the scene.