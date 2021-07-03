x
2 killed in shooting in Northeast Portland's Cully neighborhood

Police said Charlie Borbon-Lopez, 20, and Jennifer Garcia, 21, were killed in a shooting near NE 52nd and Alberta Street on March 1.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said a second person has died in a shooting that happened Monday night near Northeast 52nd and Alberta Street.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a shots fired call at about 10:19 p.m. in the Cully neighborhood. They found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. 

Following the shooting, police said the man, later identified as Charlie Borbon-Lopez, 20, was taken to a local hospital. The woman, Jennifer Garcia, 21, died at the scene.

On Saturday, police confirmed that Borbon-Lopez died in the hospital as a result of the shooting. 

The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office ruled both of their deaths as homicides. 

No suspect information has been released and the investigation remains active. 

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is asked to contact Det. Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov or by calling 503-823-0768, or Det. Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or by calling 503-823-0762.

