Man shot at busy park; 2 killed in violent 24 hours in Portland

Police say a man died after a shooting at Raymond Park, a second person was found dead near NE 81st and Siskiyou, and a bullet was fired into the Portland Spirit.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Scattered throughout Southeast Portland's Raymond Park Tuesday morning were party supplies that appeared to have been abandoned when gunfire erupted late Monday night.

"There were a couple of families up here celebrating whatever they were celebrating," Pati Hall said.

Hall lives down the street from the park. She rushed over when she saw the police lights. She couldn't help but notice all the kids.

"They were crying," Hall said. "The kids were crying. They were obviously very upset and there were a bunch of them."

Authorities tell KGW that officers responded to reports of a shooting around 10 p.m. Monday. By the time officers arrived, the victim had left the scene in somebody's car. A police sergeant spotted the car near Southeast 122nd and Division and provided first aid to the victim, but the victim died.

"It's not a good thing," Hall said. "I don't like the reputation it leaves the area. I don't want people to be scared to go to this park or any park in the city. I take it personally."

Monday turned out to be a violent day in Portland.

About an hour before the deadly shooting at Raymond Park, officers were investigating a shooting involving the Portland Spirit. Detectives say a bullet struck a window in the vessel as it cruised along the Willamette River between the Burnside and Morrison bridges. There were no injuries beyond a 71-year-old man who was hit by glass shattered by the bullet strike.

Hours earlier, officers were investigating a homicide in Northeast Portland's Roseway neighborhood, where a male was found dead near Northeast 81st and Siskiyou.

Nearby, the words "RIP BIG KEKE" were written on the sidewalk in chalk.

"Killing anybody, doesn't matter if it's a child or adult, there's no excuse for this," Hall said. "No call for this going on in the city, not at all, not at all."

Hall is troubled by the violence. She hopes officers can track down the shooter who took a life in her neighborhood.

"I want him processed and buried under the jail as far as I'm concerned," Hall said.