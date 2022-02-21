2 juveniles dead following crash in Sherwood

Officers responded to a report of a crash involving a car and pedestrian at Southwest Edy Road and Trailblazer Place on Sunday evening.

SHERWOOD, Ore. — Two juveniles were killed following a crash in Sherwood Sunday evening, according to Sherwood police.

On Feb. 20 around 6:51 p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash involving a car and pedestrian at Southwest Edy Road and Trailblazer Place. Police arrived to the area and began life-saving efforts, but the two juveniles died. Sherwood police did not immediately release the ages of the juveniles and did not specify if they were inside the vehicle. KGW News has reached out to Sherwood police for clarification and more information.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue (TVF&R), Metro West and multiple police agencies also responded.

Police closed the road during the investigation. The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) is leading the investigation.

In a news release, Sherwood police said, "Our hearts are heavy tonight. Please keep the families in your thoughts and prayers. They are requesting privacy right now."

This is a developing story and it may be updated.