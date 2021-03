There are two separate fires in Deschutes County causing evacuations.

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — Two separate fires in Deschutes County are causing evacuations.

One blaze has caused an immediate evacuation for anyone living west of Johnson Road from Bull Springs to Khulman Road.

Due to a brush fire there are currently level three evacuations for all addressed west of Johnson Road from Bull Springs to Khulman rd. Level three means you should evacuate immediately. — BendFire&Rescue (@BendFireRescue) March 29, 2021

Another, according to KTVZ in central Oregon, another fire has created the need for a Level 3 evacuation order for residents on Cinder Butte Road in Deschutes River Woods. A level 3 evacuation means "go now."

BREAKING NEWS: Deschutes 911 confirms Residents on Cinder Butte Road in Deschutes River Woods have been sent a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation order due to a wind-driven fire in the area. Working to learn more. — KTVZ NewsChannel 21 (@KTVZ) March 28, 2021