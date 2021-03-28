2 dead, including a teen, 2 others injured in three separate shootings

Two people died, including a 17-year-old, in three recent shootings.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One man was found dead, another was injured and two teens were injured in three notable shootings.



The first shooting took place in the Parkrose neighborhood at about 5:29 a.m. on Sunday, March 28. Officers responded to a call of someone shot in the 9600 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard.



A man was located in the area and he was transported to a local hospital. His injuries were reported to be serious but not life-threatening, according to a release from authorities. No suspect information has been released at this time. Law enforcement is asking anyone with information to please call 503-823-0400 or email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-82369.

You can also submit anonymous tips through Crimes Stoppers. Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips. Or you can go online at https://www.p3tips.com/823

The second incident in Portland took place at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 28 near a wooded area by Southwest Barbur Boulevard and Southwest Capital Highway. Information is limited on this incident, but a man was found dead by authorities.



No further information has been released on the shooting. If anyone has information on this incident to contact Detective William Winters at William.winters@portlandoregon.gov or call at 503-823-0466 or Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.broughton@portlandoregon.gov or call at 503-823-3774.



The last incident occurred in Salem where one 17-year-old died as a result of his injuries and another was injured.



According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO), officers responded to a shooting in the back parking lot of Four Corners Elementary school in the unincorporated area of Salem on March 24 at around 4:19 p.m. When law enforcement arrived, they found two 17-year-old boys with gunshot wounds.

The altercation allegedly took place over a marijuana deal, according to a release from MCSO. Both boys were taken to a local hospital where one later succumbed to his wounds and died. The other was released from the hospital.

Two other 17-year-olds were taken into custody at the time of the incident. One was charged with robbery in the first degree, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and theft in the first degree. The other juvenile was released to their parents.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to send any tips into MCSO’s tip line at 503-540-8079 or submit their information online at https://www.co.marion.or.us/SO/Pages/tip411.aspx.

There is nothing from law enforcement to suggest any of these crimes are connected.