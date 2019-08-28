EUGENE, Ore. — Two people died after a small plane crashed in the trees near Highway 126 east of Eugene.

The Lane County Sheriff's Office says the crash was reported around 7 p.m. Tuesday near the McKenzie Bridge State Airport.

The sheriff's office says the privately-owned Cessna 172 was partially burned when deputies arrived and found two people dead inside the cockpit.

Officials have not identified the pilot or passenger because of the "condition of the wreckage."

The crash also started a small fire that burned half an acre before being contained by the U.S. Forest Service.

FAA investigators were headed to the scene Wednesday morning.

RELATED: All 10 people survive fiery plane crash at Northern CA airport; private plane was headed to Portland