Portland car crash kills two, driver arrested

An 18-year-old was arrested following a deadly crash on Northeast Halsey Street and 162nd Avenue.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people are dead after a car crash Saturday night in Portland, police say.

Portland police responded to the intersection of Northeast Halsey Street and Northeast 162nd Avenue where they found one car in a parking lot with significant damage to the drive side. Police believe this was the result of a “T-bone” accident.

Both the driver and the passenger in that car died, officials said.

A second car had significant damage to the front end. A passenger in that car was pinned in and had to be extracted, police said. Witnesses and officers saw people possibly associated with the crash leave the scene before they could be questioned.

Nearby businesses were able to provide officers with video of the crash. The video showed that speed was likely a factor in what happened.

Major Crash Team (MCT) investigators learned that the car involved in the crash was reported stolen and that the driver had fled the scene. The driver, 18-year-old Tyviant Tilden Mancilla, was tracked down at a hotel near the Lloyd Center, police said.

Investigators found Mancilla, who had blood on his sweatshirt, and talked with him. Mancilla confessed to being the driver. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation before being taken into custody.

Mancilla was booked on a charge of Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver (Hit and Run) involving serious injury or death. Additional charges could be added later, officials said.

This was the 50th Major Crash Team callout of 2020 and the 54th and 55th fatalities of 2020.