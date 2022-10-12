2 found dead inside crashed car in SE Portland; car shows evidence of shooting

The car had evidence it was involved in a shooting before the crash, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office reported.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were found dead inside a car that crashed into a fire hydrant in Southeast Portland early Wednesday morning. Deputies found evidence the car was involved in a shooting before the crash, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Market Street.

The two deaths are being investigated as homicides. CCSO said it's working with Portland Police Bureau (PPB) detectives to see if this fatal crash and the evidence deputies found that the car had been involved in a shooting is related to any of PPB's shooting investigations.

CCSO did not identify the two people who were found dead inside the car. No arrests have been made and deputies released no suspect information.

Anyone with information about this fatal crash is asked to contact CCSO at 503-723-4949. Tips can also be submitted online. Please reference case No. 22-023139.

The city of Portland has grappled with an ongoing increase in violence over the past few years. There were 88 homicides in Portland in 2021, up from 57 in 2020 and 36 in 2019, according to a police dashboard that tracks neighborhood crime statistics. PPB reports there have been 72 homicides in the city this year, which puts Portland on pace to exceed last year's number of homicides.

Here's a look at the number of homicides in Portland each year since 2016, according to the PPB dashboard:

2022: 73 (as of Oct. 6)

2021: 88

2020: 57

2019: 36

2018: 26

2017: 25

2016: 16