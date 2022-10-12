x
2 found dead inside crashed car in Clackamas County; car shows evidence of shooting

The car had evidence it was involved in a shooting before the crash, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office reported.
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Two people were found dead inside a car that crashed into a fire hydrant in Clackamas County early Wednesday morning. Deputies found evidence the car was involved in a shooting before the crash, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Highway 212 in Clackamas County.

The two deaths are being investigated as homicides. CCSO said it's working with Portland Police Bureau (PPB) detectives to see if this fatal crash and the evidence deputies found that the car had been involved in a shooting is related to any of PPB's shooting investigations.

CCSO did not identify the two people who were found dead inside the car. No arrests have been made and deputies released no suspect information.

Anyone with information about this fatal crash is asked to contact CCSO at 503-723-4949. Tips can also be submitted online. Please reference case No. 22-023139.

Correction: An earlier version of this article reported an incorrect location for where the crash occurred.

