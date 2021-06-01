2 dead, 4 injured in crash near Estacada

The 4 injured people were taken to area hospitals, including one who was flown by helicopter.

ESTACADA, Ore. — Two people died and four were injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Estacada, Clackamas Fire District officials told KGW.

The crash happened at 9:20 p.m. in the area of South Redland Road and South Springwater Road. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Four were injured and taken to hospitals, including one flown by helicopter. Their medical status has not been reported.

Fire officials did not identify any of the victims in the crash.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.