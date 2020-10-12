2 charged with abuse of corpse in Multnomah County death investigation

Joel Foran, 50, and Brandon Rossow, 37, are charged with abuse of a corpse in connection to the death of a 24-year-old Silverton woman.

PORTLAND, Ore — Two men have been charged with abuse a corpse in connection with the death of a 24-year-old Silverton woman last month in rural Multnomah County.

Joel Foran, 50, and Brandon Rossow, 37, are accused of dumping Aubriel Leann Haskett's body in the 31400 block of Northeast Mershon Road between Troutdale and Corbett. Her body was discovered off the road down an embankment there on Nov. 2, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday in a press release.

The manner of Haskett's death was not mentioned, but deputies said they believe she died at a separate location from where she was found.

Foran and Rossow pleaded not guilty to second-degree abuse of a corpse.

Foran also pleaded not guilty to 20 counts of aggravated identity theft, one count of felony computer crime, one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of criminal impersonation and one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.