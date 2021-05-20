$1M jackpot: Oregon Lottery expected to offer cash prizes as vaccine incentive

A source told KGW the statewide prize would be likely be about $1 million and winners would be selected randomly.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Lottery is planning to offer cash prizes as incentive to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a source with knowledge of the plans told KGW on Thursday.

Gov. Kate Brown has scheduled a press conference for Friday at 12 p.m. alongside Oregon Lottery and state health officials.

A source said the statewide prize would be likely be about $1 million and winners would be selected randomly. Its unclear how often that prize would be offered.

In addition, smaller cash prizes would be offered at the county level.

An agenda shows the Oregon Lottery Commission is also scheduled to vote on approval for a "vaccination incentive game" during a meeting Friday morning.

Can you see item D of lottery commission agenda for Fri am? It reads vaccination incentive game. pic.twitter.com/ezlSExMRsx — Pat Dooris (@PatDooris) May 21, 2021