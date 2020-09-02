PENDLETON, Ore. — As areas of Eastern Oregon are being taken over by flooding from the Umatilla River, the Oregon Humane Society swept in to help some of the areas 4-legged-shelters animals. 18 dogs and cats from Pendleton Animal Welfare arrived at OHS on Saturday afternoon in order to open up space and resources for pets who may be affected by the floods.

“We work with Pendleton Animal Welfare all year long, so we were ready to assist as soon as we got the call,” says Sharon Harmon, OHS President and CEO. “Our thoughts are with those affected by this terrible flooding.”

If you're interested in adopting a pet from OHS, hours for viewing and meeting pets are 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday,. The shelter is located at 1067 NE Columbia Blvd., Portland, OR 97211. Directions here