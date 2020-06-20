178 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

For the last 12 out of 14 days, Oregon has had over 100 new known COVID-19 cases.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In its daily report, the Oregon Health Authority announced 178 new COVID-19 cases and one more death in the state.

These new numbers bring Oregon’s death toll to 189 and the total number of infections in the state to 6,750.

Oregon has reported at least 100 daily new coronavirus cases in 12 of the past 14 days. Prior to this stretch, the state had only reported 100 cases in a day once, on April 4.



The new cases reported are in the following counties:

Benton (2)

Clackamas (19)

Coos (3)

Douglas (1)

Jackson (2)

Jefferson (1)

Klamath (4)

Lane (2)

Lincoln (23)

Linn (1)

Malheur (6)

Marion (30)

Morrow (1)

Multnomah (34)

Umatilla (4)

Union (2)

Wallowa (2)

Wasco (4)

Washington (37)





Oregon’s 189th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old man in Morrow County who tested positive on June 12 and died on June 18, in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

In the release, OHA also noted that two cases that were previously reported in Polk County had been determined not to be cases and that the county case count had been adjusted to reflect the new total.