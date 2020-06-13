158 new cases of COVID-19, 1 more death

The state's total number of infections rises to more than 5,500.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority announced 158 new and presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus and one more death in its Saturday update.

Oregon’s death toll is now 174.

The state’s total number of known cases is 5,535. It is unknown how many of those cases are considered active at this time. The 158 new cases include presumptive cases that are considered people who have had close contact with a known positive case who are exhibiting COVID-like symptoms.

The newly reported cases were found in the following counties:

Clackamas (17)

Columbia (1)

Hood River (10)

Jackson (3)

Jefferson (2)

Lane (3)

Lincoln (14)

Linn (1)

Malheur (1)

Marion (21)

Morrow (1)

Multnomah (47)

Polk (7)

Umatilla (13)

Union (2)

Wasco (1)

Washington (14)



Oregon’s 174th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Umatilla County, who tested positive on May 30 and died on June 11, at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton. He had underlying medical conditions.