TIGARD, Ore — Learning how to ride a bike is a rite of passage. It’s a sort of childhood milestone for many kids. Saturday, more than 150 kids in Oregon’s foster care system will get the chance to make those memories too.



“We couldn't imagine a better gift for these children,” Founder and President of With Love Oregon Allie Roth said.

The bike giveaway was made possible through a partnership between Olympus Controls and the local non-profit With Love Oregon.

“We’re really trying to support those kids with dignity items, with tangible goods, to support their journey as they grow,” Roth said. “And we do community events to try to help retain those foster families.”

Families like Veronica and Chad Darling. Veronica sees the benefits of these new bikes as twofold.



“I think that they get to bond with their foster placements which is a really, really big deal,” Veronica said. “It's also one of those things that we get to pass on to birth parents. Hopefully when kids reunify, they can continue building memories with their birth parents.”

Foster families came to the With Love Oregon headquarters Saturday hoping for a new bike for their little ones at home. What they got was even more: a surprise shopping spree for new and like-new items from the With Love Oregon warehouse.



Between their biological, adopted, and foster children the Darlings have seven kiddos at home.They say organizations such as With Love Oregon are a big reason they're able to help so many children.



“The reality is that events like this keep foster families feeling encouraged,” Darling said. “Like we’re not alone in this work. Like what we’re doing is valued and respected and that’s a really big deal.”

Allie Roth started With Love Oregon about seven years ago out of her home. She was a teacher in Beaverton and saw the need first hand. She knew she could give kids in the foster system and their foster families tangible support.



Just this year With Love Oregon moved into its new home in Tigard. Their warehouse is filled with clothes, toys, books, blankets, diapers and more. Through volunteers and donations, they are able to provide 120 Portland foster families each month with these essentials.



With Love Oregon takes it a step further. Their focus is on dignity. Their goal is to make sure children have their very own belongings. Possessions that are theirs and theirs alone.



“The idea of having my own bike that is not a hand-me-down, it is brand new, that is dignity. That is so intentional,” Roth said. “And it also reinforces that you are seen and known. I think in the foster care system, it can be tricky. So, it’s coming along as families and saying, ‘We see you. We see you kids and we want the best of the best for these children so they can be like everybody else.”

Feeling seen and known, however, is rare is a system so overwhelmed. Oregon has nearly twice as many kids in foster care than the nationwide average. Since 2016, the number of available foster homes has gone down by 15 percent, according to 2018 Child Welfare Data Book.

Not having enough foster parents can put kids in danger, according to a 2018 audit of the Oregon foster care system

“The week that we happened to step into fostering there were six sibling sets that headed to hotels because there were not enough foster homes available for kids to go to,” Veronica said.



“It's part of the reason my husband and I have continued to do this for so long. Every time we think about taking a break for a while, but it's the kids that tug at our hearts. We don't want the kids going to motels,” a foster mom named Shellie said.



With Love Oregon hopes that, with a little extra love and support, they'll encourage more foster parents to keep going.



“If you can kind of focus in on that and choose to be there for them, one day at a time. With that in mind, I think that makes all the difference,” Veronica said.

With Love Oregon is always looking for more volunteers and donations. Learn more at this website.

If you’re interested in becoming a foster parent visit this website.

