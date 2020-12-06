142 new cases and two more deaths, OHA reports

New modeling shows a potential 15% increase in transmissions in the state.

The Oregon Health Authority announced 142 new confirmed and presumptive cases and two more deaths in its daily update on Friday.

The two deaths bring Oregon’s death toll to 173.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties:

Clackamas (9)

Columbia (3)

Deschutes (2)

Hood River (3)

Jackson (2)

Klamath (2)

Lincoln (14)

Marion (29)

Multnomah (36)

Polk (9)

Umatilla (5)

Union (4)

Wasco (3)

Washington (21)



Oregon’s 172nd COVID-19 death was a 96-year-old man in Washington County, who tested positive on May 10 and died on June 11 in his residence. He did not have underlying medical conditions.



Oregon’s 173rd COVID-19 death was a 68-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on June 1 and died on June 10 at Adventist Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.

OHA also included previously unknown information about Oregon’s 164th death.

He was a 71-year-old man in Malheur County, who tested positive on June 1 and died on May 31 at the Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. He had underlying medical conditions.

In its updated modeling report, OHA released projections for COVID-19 progression in Oregon. In all scenarios the modeling projects, it shows transmissions have increased since reopening on May 15.

The most optimistic scenario shows a 10% increase in transmissions after reopening on May 15. It shows that the number of new infections per day would stay relatively stable over the next month.

The median model shows a 15% increase in transmission after May 15, which appears to fir the recent hospitalization numbers and diagnoses better than the more optimistic model. It shows the number of infections will gradually increase over the next month to approximately 170 new infections per day.

The most pessimistic scenario model shows a 15% increase in transmission after May 15, plus an additional 10% increase in transmission after May 25. Under this scenario, the new infections per day will increase more dramatically to somewhere around 925 more new infections per day and 17 more new severe cases per day by July 3.