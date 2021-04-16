14-year-old boy seriously injured in North Portland drive-by shooting

Police said the boy was standing on the sidewalk with some friends when a person in a vehicle shot at them. He is expected to survive.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in Portland's Portsmouth neighborhood Thursday night, Portland police said.

The boy was standing on the sidewalk with some friends on North Dwight Avenue near Trenton Street when someone driving past them fired one to four shots, police said in a news release.

Police said the 14-year-old victim was hit in the side and was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. They said the injury was serious but did not appear life-threatening.

Officers were called shortly after 11 p.m. and learned that the teen was on the way to the hospital.

The Portland Police Bureau's Enhanced Community Safety Team conducted an investigation.