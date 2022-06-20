The 14-year-old was on the basketball court of middle school in Federal Way when the incident happened Monday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A teen lost his hand while reportedly playing with fireworks on Monday afternoon, according to South King Fire.

The 14-year-old boy was near the basketball court behind Saghalie Middle School when the incident happened.

Crews responded to the call around 4:30 p.m. In addition to losing his left hand, the teen also suffered multiple injuries to his right hand.

An 11-year-old was also injured.

Both were transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Obviously, today was heartbreaking - a 14-year-old boy," said Sound King Fire & Rescue Captain Brad Chaney. "I mean, his life is changed forever, over, you know, one poor decision to play with fireworks. And now the trajectory of his future is completely altered."

The King County Sheriff's fire investigator will look into the incident.

What happened comes on the heels of an educational campaign about commercial fireworks now being banned in unincorporated areas of King County. The county joins many cities that have already issued similar bans. The ban was signed into law last year by the King County Council, but the state requires a year-long period before the ban could take effect.

With Fourth of July approaching, South King Fire had this reminder for the community: "Please leave the fireworks to the professionals and attend a public show instead."

"We staff up very heavily on those days and cost the taxpayers a lot of money," Chaney explained. "There's been a loss of life and then, of course, damage to property. It's not something that we should continue doing."