TOLEDO, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a young teen has died after taking his grandparents' pickup truck and crashing into a tree southwest of Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 14-year-old Carter Worden of Toledo crossed over the center line on Oregon 229 and hit a tree on the east side of the highway.

Oregon State Police say authorities responded to the scene about 2:40 a.m. Friday.

Police say the teen lived with his grandparents and took the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado from them during the night.

State police say no other cars were involved in the crash.

An investigation continues.

