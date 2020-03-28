PORTLAND, Ore. — Another person has died from complications due to COVID-19, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

This brings the total to 13 people who have died in Oregon due to the virus.

The patient was a 93-year-old man in Yamhill County. He had tested positive on March 18, 2020, and died on March 27, 2020. He had no known underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.

An additional 65 new cases were reported as well, bringing the state's total number of positive cases to 479.

The COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties:

Benton (3)

Clackamas (5)

Clatsop (1)

Deschutes (2)

Jackson (2)

Josephine (1)

Linn (4)

Marion (11)

Multnomah (14)

Polk (1)

Umatilla (1)

Washington (18)

Yamhill (2)

Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Governor Kate Brown and Mayor Ted Wheeler have asked all Oregonians to stay home and practice social distancing if they find themselves on a walk, hike, bike, etc.

People vulnerable to complications should follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings. Every resident should take these basic steps to protect those most at risk:

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you feel ill.

