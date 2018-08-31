13th cat found dead linked to Washington serial cat killer – In most cases, the cats were found in public places like parks and vacant lots. “It’s disgusting,” said Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza. Angie Swan, whose cat Callie was killed, said "with each new killing it just re-ignites that grief all over again.”
Oregonians can save up to $12,500 on a purchase of a new electric vehicle – After a legal challenge and a bit of a delay, Oregon's electric vehicle rebate program is back on, offering up to a $2,500 back. There is a $2,500 rebate for elegible low or moderate income Oregonians. And don't forget the $7,500 federal credit.
The 'Target Effect' is real and you're probably a victim of it – The so-called "Target Effect" (that thing where you go into Target for one thing and leave with a full cart of goodies) is apparently real. "They're reading our minds and their sometimes reading our minds better than we are," says one psychologist.
Your complete forecast for today