COVID-19 trajectory in Oregon continues moving swiftly upward as 1,189 new cases and 20 deaths are reported

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Wednesday reported 1,189 new COVID-19 cases and 20 more deaths as the state's numbers continue trending upward ahead of the winter holidays.

There have been 68,503 coronavirus cases in Oregon since the pandemic reached the state in late February. The death toll is at 867 people.

In the past several weeks, the state has recorded several record-high daily case counts and daily increases in the number of related deaths. More than 1,000 people have tested positive every day since Gov. Kate Brown's statewide freeze went into effect on Nov. 18.

The freeze aims to limit the spread of the coronavirus by adding restrictions to social gatherings and a number of businesses statewide for at least two weeks, until Dec. 2.

Oregonians are restricted to social gatherings of no more than six people and holiday gatherings with non-household members are discouraged.

Thirty-two of Oregon's 36 counties reported new cases on Wednesday:

Baker: 4

Benton: 10

Clackamas: 112

Clatsop: 3

Columbia: 11

Coos: 12

Crook: 8

Curry: 8

Deschutes: 75

Douglas: 42

Grant: 3

Harney: 1

Hood River: 3

Jackson: 89

Jefferson: 12

Josephine: 28

Klamath: 44

Lake: 4

Lane: 101

Lincoln: 12

Linn: 17

Malheur: 14

Marion: 105

Morrow: 5

Multnomah: 177

Polk: 35

Tillamook: 2

Umatilla: 25

Union: 26

Wasco: 9

Washington: 180

Yamhill: 12

The 20 coronavirus deaths reported Wednesday came one day after Oregon had its record daily high of 21 deaths.

There have been 89 coronavirus deaths in the state since Gov. Brown's freeze took effect.

The 20 most recent deaths range between the ages of 27 and 98:

Oregon’s 848th COVID-19 death was a 96-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 7 and died on Nov. 22 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 849th COVID-19 death was a 90-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 23 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 850th COVID-19 death was an 84-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died on Nov. 21 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 851st COVID-19 death was a 94-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Nov. 23. Place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 852nd COVID-19 death was a 78-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 21 in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 853rd COVID-19 death was a 90-year-old man in Lake County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 21 at Lake District Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 854th COVID-19 death was a 97-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 11 at West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell, Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 855th COVID-19 death was a 66-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 1 and died on Nov. 23 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 856th COVID-19 death was a 73-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died on Nov. 8 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 857th COVID-19 death was a 92-year-old man in Wasco County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 23 in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 858th COVID-19 death was a 76-year-old man in Multnomah County who died on Nov. 21 at Providence Portland Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

Oregon’s 859th COVID-19 death was an 84-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Nov. 13 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 860th COVID-19 death was a 76-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Nov. 13 in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 861st COVID-19 death was a 79-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 12 and died on Nov. 23 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 862nd COVID-19 death was a 47-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 22 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 863rd COVID-19 death was a 64-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Nov. 23 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 864th COVID-19 death was a 95-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 24 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 865th COVID-19 death was a 27-year-old man in Lincoln County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Nov. 17 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 866th COVID-19 death was a 90-year-old woman in Malheur County who died on Nov. 13 in her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 867th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 15 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are also on the rise in Oregon.

OHA said there were 489 people hospitalized with the virus Wednesday, 15 more people than the day before.