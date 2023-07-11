Police identify victim of deadly Southeast Portland crash as 11-year-old boy

Ryan Ambrose, 11, was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the Saturday night crash in Portland's Mill Park neighborhood.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police revealed on Tuesday that the person killed in a weekend crash and shooting in the Mill Park neighborhood was a child. A driver has been charged with manslaughter in the case.

The Portland Police Bureau said that 11-year-old Ryan Ambrose of Portland was a passenger in one of the two involved vehicles. The car was being driven by a family member.

Officers responded just after 10:15 p.m. on Saturday night to reports of a crash at Southeast 102nd Avenue and Southeast Washington Street. They arrived to find two crashed vehicles, one of which had rolled over.

The driver for one of the vehicles, identified Tuesday as Duprie Smith, had suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. After being released from the hospital, Smith was booked into Multnomah County jail on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and second-degree manslaughter.

Based on a previous statement from PPB, Ryan Ambrose suffered serious, life-threatening injures in the crash and officers performed CPR at the scene. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

While police have yet to lay out precisely what happened, PPB said previously they did not believe that the shooting that wounded Smith happened at the same location where the crash happened. Investigators believe that speed and alcohol intoxication were primary factors in the crash.

Both of PPB's gun violence teams and its major crash team responded to investigate the scene Saturday night. During the investigation, Southeast 102nd was closed between Southeast Pine and Washington, while Southeast Stark and Washington were closed from Southeast 100th to 103rd Drive.

Portland police said that this was the 34th crash-related fatality in the city so far this year and the sixth within the preceding 16 days.