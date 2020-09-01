GRESHAM, Ore. — Editor's note: The video is from January 6, when the driver in the incident was arrested.

The parents of 11-year-old Luis Medina are feeling pain that is difficult to put into words.

Luis was hit and killed Monday morning while walking to Dexter McCarty Middle School

His parents, Bartolo Medina and Amelia Estrada, reached out to KGW because they want to thank everyone in the community for all of the support they have received during this difficult time. They said the amount of support they have experienced has been unexpected and shocking. They are extremely grateful.

Both of Luis’ parents speak Spanish, so his cousin Paloma Rendon, translated on their behalf.

“As a mother, she feels, she says she doesn't know how to explain, but feels that it's a piece of her that's missing,” Rendon translated for Luis’ mother Amelia Estrada.

Monday morning, Luis left home to walk to school like he did every day. When he got there, he would call his mom to let her know he made it there safely.



“Every single day,” she explained.

However, Monday morning, Luis’ call never came.

“I was already wondering why didn't my son call me,” Estrada said.

Instead, two police officers showed up at her door.



“For her, it was very difficult the moment that they told her she couldn't believe it because it hadn't been long that he had just said goodbye and gave her a kiss,” Rendon translated for Estrada. “To have somebody come to your house at 8:30 a.m., 8:35 a.m., two officers knocking on the door letting you know that they have bad news for you.”

Luis’ father said an officer showed up at his work and gave him the news. He said many people have asked him how he is doing.



“He feels very cared for because everybody asks you know, how he's doing, how his daughter's doing, how his wife is doing, but with the pain that they have, it's very difficult to answer any questions that they have about his son,” Rendon translated for Bartolo Medina, Luis’ father.

He said Luis was a very kind boy who loved to swim and play in the water. Luis’ favorite subject was science and he had many friends at school. A note from them is one of many items placed along the side of the road where police say he was hit and killed by an impaired driver.

“She says that, to the man that was driving that car, she wishes with all her heart that he never has to go through this pain that she's feeling, the loss of a son, and to her, it doesn't matter how much anger she may feel it won't bring back her son,” Rendon translated for Luis’ mother.

The only light of hope right now is the outpouring of support they have received. The GoFundMe created for the family has already surpassed its goal of $30,000. His parents said they cannot even begin to thank everyone.

They are overwhelmed by everyone’s kindness.



“She's grateful to all the people with all her heart for helping her,” Rendon translated for Estrada. “She's extremely grateful to everyone.”

A public memorial service is planned for Tuesday, January 14, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church located at 1015 SE 182nd Avenue, Portland, OR, 97233. Everyone is invited to attend.