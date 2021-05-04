11 people transported to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Carlton Farms

At the time of the leak, approximately 80 employees of the gourmet meats company were working and were evacuated from the building. Of the 80, 17 were evaluated by medical personnel and 11 were taken to the hospital with symptoms like nausea, vomiting and headaches.



The leak has been stopped and when the air quality returns to normal, people will be allowed back into the building.



Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless toxic gas. It is often mixed with other gasses to give it an odor to alert people if there is a leak. If inhaled for too long it can cause carbon monoxide poisoning which can cause symptoms like dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, etc, according to the CDC.