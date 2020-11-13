1,076 new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon as Gov. Brown announces statewide 'freeze'

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced 1,076 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the second-highest daily total since the start of the pandemic.
The increase marks the second time Oregon has seen more than 1,000 cases in a single day, and it comes one day after the state reported a daily record of 1,122 cases. There has been a total of 54,937 known cases of COVID-19 in the state during the pandemic.
On Friday morning, Gov. Kate Brown announced a "freeze" for the entire state that will begin on Nov. 18 because of the surge in cases. The freeze will be in effect from two weeks to four weeks or longer, depending on the area.
Over the past nine days, Oregon has reported its nine highest daily case counts so far during the pandemic, ranging from 723 cases to 1,122 cases. During this stretch, Oregon has averaged 889 cases per day.
- Nov. 5: 805
- Nov. 6: 770
- Nov. 7: 988
- Nov. 8: 874
- Nov. 9: 723
- Nov. 10: 771
- Nov. 11: 876
- Nov. 12: 1,122
- Nov. 13: 1,076
The OHA released its latest modeling Friday that shows a steep increase in the spread of COVID-19 dating back to early November.
According to the model, the effective reproduction rate – the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates – was estimated to be between 1.25 and 1.69.
The current level of transmission could result in "exponential" growth, resulting in approximately 1,500 new daily cases over the next two weeks, health experts said. The model is based on data through Nov. 6.
Health officials are concerned that Oregon hospitals could become overwhelmed if cases continue trending upward.
A number of recent cases appear to be linked to Halloween parties, the OHA said. With the holiday season approaching, state health officials are discouraging gatherings of any kind, including for Thanksgiving.
The most cases were in the Portland metro area with 247 cases in Multnomah County, 148 cases in Washington County and 95 in Clackamas County.
- Baker: 6
- Benton: 18
- Clackamas: 95
- Clatsop: 1
- Columbia: 4
- Coos: 6
- Crook: 3
- Curry: 1
- Deschutes: 28
- Douglas: 26
- Gilliam: 1
- Harney: 6
- Hood River: 2
- Jackson: 91
- Jefferson: 15
- Josephine: 7
- Klamath: 4
- Lake: 4
- Lane: 77
- Lincoln: 2
- Linn: 15
- Malheur: 39
- Marion: 123
- Morrow: 3
- Multnomah: 247
- Polk: 14
- Umatilla: 40
- Union: 10
- Wallowa: 2
- Wasco: 3
- Washington: 148
- Yamhill: 31
The coronavirus has also taken the lives of seven more people. The state's death toll rose to 753 people.
The OHA released the following information about the people whose deaths were reported Friday:
- Oregon’s 747th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Marion County. She tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 11, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 748th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Multnomah County. She tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Nov. 7, at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 749th COVID-19 death is a 38-year-old man in Marion County. He tested positive on Oct. 30 and died on Nov. 6, in his residence. He did not have underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 750th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County. He tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Nov. 7, at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 751st COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Benton County. She tested positive on Oct. 30 and died on Nov. 11, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 752nd COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Jackson County. He tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 10, at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 753rd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Jackson County. He tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 10 at, Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. He had underlying conditions.