1,076 new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon as Gov. Brown announces statewide 'freeze'

Oregon has averaged close to 900 cases per day over the past nine days.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced 1,076 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the second-highest daily total since the start of the pandemic.

The increase marks the second time Oregon has seen more than 1,000 cases in a single day, and it comes one day after the state reported a daily record of 1,122 cases. There has been a total of 54,937 known cases of COVID-19 in the state during the pandemic.

On Friday morning, Gov. Kate Brown announced a "freeze" for the entire state that will begin on Nov. 18 because of the surge in cases. The freeze will be in effect from two weeks to four weeks or longer, depending on the area.

Over the past nine days, Oregon has reported its nine highest daily case counts so far during the pandemic, ranging from 723 cases to 1,122 cases. During this stretch, Oregon has averaged 889 cases per day.

Nov. 5: 805

Nov. 6: 770

Nov. 7: 988

Nov. 8: 874

Nov. 9: 723

Nov. 10: 771

Nov. 11: 876

Nov. 12: 1,122

Nov. 13: 1,076

The OHA released its latest modeling Friday that shows a steep increase in the spread of COVID-19 dating back to early November.

According to the model, the effective reproduction rate – the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates – was estimated to be between 1.25 and 1.69.

The current level of transmission could result in "exponential" growth, resulting in approximately 1,500 new daily cases over the next two weeks, health experts said. The model is based on data through Nov. 6.

Health officials are concerned that Oregon hospitals could become overwhelmed if cases continue trending upward.

A number of recent cases appear to be linked to Halloween parties, the OHA said. With the holiday season approaching, state health officials are discouraging gatherings of any kind, including for Thanksgiving.

The most cases were in the Portland metro area with 247 cases in Multnomah County, 148 cases in Washington County and 95 in Clackamas County.

Baker: 6

Benton: 18

Clackamas: 95

Clatsop: 1

Columbia: 4

Coos: 6

Crook: 3

Curry: 1

Deschutes: 28

Douglas: 26

Gilliam: 1

Harney: 6

Hood River: 2

Jackson: 91

Jefferson: 15

Josephine: 7

Klamath: 4

Lake: 4

Lane: 77

Lincoln: 2

Linn: 15

Malheur: 39

Marion: 123

Morrow: 3

Multnomah: 247

Polk: 14

Umatilla: 40

Union: 10

Wallowa: 2

Wasco: 3

Washington: 148

Yamhill: 31

The coronavirus has also taken the lives of seven more people. The state's death toll rose to 753 people.

The OHA released the following information about the people whose deaths were reported Friday: