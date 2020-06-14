101 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, OHA reports

The Oregon Health Authority reports another day with more than 100 more positive cases.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority announced 101 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday in its daily update.

It also announced two more deaths, bringing Oregon's death toll to 176.

The 101 cases bring the state's total number of infections to 5,636. Presumptive cases are included in the 101 newly reported cases. A prestumptive case is someone who had direct contact with a known positive case, is exhibiting COVID-like symptoms, but has not yet tested positive.



The new cases reported Sunday were found in in the following counties:

Clackamas (10)

Columbia (1)

Klamath (3)

Lane (1)

Lincoln (8)

Linn (1)

Malheur (2)

Marion (20)

Morrow (1)

Multnomah (32)

Umatilla (1)

Union (8)

Washington (13)

Oregon’s 175th COVID-19 death was a 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on May 13 and died on June 8, at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.



Oregon’s 176th COVID-19 death was a 70-year-old woman in Washington County, who tested positive on May 4 and died on June 8, at Portland Providence Medical Center. She did not have underlying medical conditions.

Though 5,636 people have tested positive, it is only 3% of the 168,246 people tested in the state.

Experts are watching as number appear to spike again in Oregon and say it could be contributed to a number of factors including more testing, better contact tracing, and outbreaks at workplaces. Workplace outbreaks, though easy to track, can contribute large numbers that can show a spike in data.