10,000 protesters to march to Peninsula Park

A march put on by #wegonebealright is bringing people together at King Elementary to march to Peninsula Park.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protests and demonstrations across Portland are expected to continue for the ninth week in a row since the death of George Floyd.

The past two nights have peaceful and quiet as police and federal agents pull back and make themselves less visible.

On Saturday, at 2 p.m. #wegonebealright is inviting people to meet at King Elementary to march to Peninsula Park.

The graphic circulating social media to promote the march said 10,000 people will participate and encourages protesters to practice social distancing and asks that people wear their masks. The march is to bring awareness to the need for justice system reform and equity in education.

It is expected that there will be a presence Downtown as well as there have been for 60+ nights.