100-year-old barn damaged in fire near Cornelius

The damaged barn was built sometime around 1910, according to fire officials. The fire's cause is still under investigation.

CORNELIUS, Ore. — A century-old barn caught fire near the town of Cornelius Monday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The Cornelius Fire Department responded to reports of a barn fire at 3:24 p.m. on Monday about a mile north of Cornelius city limits on Northwest Long Road.

Firefighters arrived to find a large two-story barn that had fully caught fire. There were no reported injuries, according to a press release from Forest Grove Fire & Rescue crews worked to put out the fire, preventing it from spreading to any nearby structures.

They also faced challenges due to the location, which was in a rural area without fire hydrants. Firefighters had to utilize water tenders to bring water to the scene. This aided in slowing down the fire until additional assistance from other partnering agencies arrived.

It took responders about an hour to put out most of the fire, as well as additional hours to cool down hot spots from the outside of the barn — done at a safe distance due to the roof being unstable, according to FGFR. The roof of the barn eventually collapsed.

Officers will be remaining throughout the night on the scene, fire officials said, and it's likely that there will be smoke in the area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The barn was more than 100 years old — built sometime around 1910, according to FGFR.

