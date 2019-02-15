WOODBURN, Ore. — Ten people were injured in a crash that closed southbound Interstate 5 for nearly two hours on Friday afternoon.

One person was taken away by Life Flight. The conditions of the other injured people was not known.

Life Flight helicopter responds to crash that closed southbound near I-5 on Feb. 15, 2019

Ted Romanowitz

Oregon State Police said there was a semi-truck crash earlier in the day that had traffic at stop-and-go. A chain reaction crash involving five vehicles then occurred shortly before 4 p.m., OSP said.

Cars and trucks were backed up for miles heading south. ODOT said freeway ramps at the Woodburn exit were also affected.

The road was reopened by 5:45 p.m.