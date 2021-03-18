One shot and killed at WinCo Foods in Northeast Portland

Police also report an armed carjacking in the grocery store parking lot at NE 122nd Avenue and San Rafael Street shortly after the shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was shot and killed at a WinCo Foods grocery store in Northeast Portland Wednesday night, according to police.

At 9:56 p.m., Portland police officers responded to a call about a shooting at the WinCo near the corner of Northeast 122nd Avenue and San Rafael Street. They found one person dead inside the store.

Shortly after the shooting, someone stole a person's car at gunpoint in the store parking lot, police said. The victim was not hurt.

Detectives have not released any suspect information. They are still trying to determine whether the shooting and carjacking are related, according to a news release from police.

The Winco store remains closed while police investigate.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Det. Brad Clifton (Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov; 503-823-0696) or Michael Greenlee (Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov; 503-823-0871).