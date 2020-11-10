The Vancouver Fire Department said they attempted to save a person's life after being told someone was inside the house.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver Fire Department was called out to a house fire at 5108 Northeast 66th Avenue in Vancouver Saturday just after 7:00 p.m.

A fire truck arrived a few minutes later and found a house on fire down a long, narrow, private driveway.

Neighbors reported a person inside.

Crews quickly went into rescue mode and began a search of the single-story home and an ambulance was requested. A patient was found inside the house and moved outside for medical treatment.

The patient was pronounced dead on the scene. The fire was completely under control by just before 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver Fire had 34 personnel working the fire. One firefighter suffered a minor burn injury.