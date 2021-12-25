1 man dead after Old Town shooting in Portland

Portland police say a man was shot in Old Town on Christmas Eve then died some time later at the hospital.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is dead following a shooting in Old Town Portland overnight, Portland police said.

On Christmas Eve just before 9:00 p.m., Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officers responded to Northwest 6th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street where they found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to a local area hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead, PPB said Saturday morning in a release.

Police began looking for the suspect(s), but it appears they left the scene right after the shooting took place.

Northwest 6th Avenue was closed from Northwest Couch Street to Everett Street and Northwest Davis Street from Northwest 5th Street to Northwest Broadway were closed during the police investigation.

PPB's Homicide Unit is leading the investigation and asking anyone with information to contact Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov (503)823-0457 or Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov (503)823-3774.