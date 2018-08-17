VERNONIA, Ore. — A woman was killed and three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Vernonia on Wednesday.

The crash occurred at around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 47 and Timber Road.

A white Mercury Mountaineer, driven by 33-year-old Katarra Sigurdson, was turning onto Highway 47 from Timber Road.

A tan Subaru, driven by 56-year-old Nathan Gribner was south on Highway 47. Gribner was driving behind a blue vehicle with its turn signal indicating a right turn onto Timber Road, according to Oregon State Police. While the blue vehicle was not involved in the collision, the Subaru and Moun taineer collided.

Gribner was injured and taken to the hospital. The passenger in the Subaru, 61-year-old Crystal Ritchie, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sigurdson and a girl in the Mountaineer were also hospitalized.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Oregon State Police at 503-375-3555 and reference case number SP18-303759.

