1 dead in shooting in NE Portland's Parkrose neighborhood

A man was found with a fatal gunshot wound on Northeast Sandy Boulevard near 112th Avenue Saturday morning, as police were investigating two other shootings.

PORTLAND, Oregon — A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in the Parkrose neighborhood in Northeast Portland.

Just before 6:30 a.m., Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officers responded to a call of someone who'd been shot at 11300 NE Sandy Blvd near Northeast 112th Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive. Officers attempted life-saving measures but said the man died on scene.

The man's name will be released after the Oregon State Medical Examiner (OSME) performs an autopsy and determines the cause of death.

The identity of the person will be released when the family has been notified.

No arrests have been made and there is no suspect information available at this time.

At the time, PPB was investigating two other shootings, including one downtown that left a woman dead and at least six other people injured. Police said the three shootings stretched their investigative resources thin.