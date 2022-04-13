x
1 dead, 1 injured in house fire in northeast Portland

One person died and a second person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and is in critical condition, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person died in a house fire in northeast Portland on Wednesday morning, Portland Fire & Rescue (PF&R) reported. A second occupant of the home was outside when firefighters arrived and taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. That person is in critical condition.

PF&R has not identified the person who died or the person who was taken to the hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire started at around 4 a.m. Wednesday at a house located on Northeast 57th Avenue between Wygant Street and Going Street.

When firefighters arrived, they saw fire coming from the front of the home and quickly discovered the fire had spread through the entire house.

Initially, crews had difficulty navigating the interior of the home and momentarily had to move back out before returning inside to put out the fire.

