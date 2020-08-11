1 dead, another critically injured after getting electrocuted in accident in Seattle

Two men were standing on the ground, trying to move the ladder, when a strong gust of wind blew the top of the ladder into a nearby power pole.

SEATTLE — One man was killed and another left in critical condition after an aluminum ladder they were working on fell on a power line and electrocuted both of them, according to Seattle police.

Seattle police and firefighters responded to a report of an industrial accident in the Madrona neighborhood in the 800 block of 32nd Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday.

Both men had been working on the outside of a church building using the ladder. The two men were standing on the ground, trying to move the ladder, when a strong gust of wind blew the top of the ladder into a nearby power pole, police said.

The men, ages 52 and 27, were both electrocuted.

The 52-year-old man died at the scene and the 27-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. Their identities have not been released.

It’s unclear if the men were private contractors or working with the church, police said.