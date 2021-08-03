Driver killed after car collides with semi-truck in Gresham

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Southeast Hogan Road and Palmquist Road. The cause is under investigation.

GRESHAM, Ore. — One person was killed when their car collided with a semi-truck Tuesday afternoon at Southeast Hogan Road and Palmquist Road, police reported.

Gresham police said officers responded to the crash at 4:32 p.m. and found a car that had rolled onto its top. The driver was pinned inside and died at the scene.

No one else was inside the car and police did not report any other injuries. No names were immediately released.

The driver of the semi-truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The Vehicular Crimes Team is working to learn what caused the crash.

The intersection of Hogan and Palmquist was temporarily blocked off during the investigation.