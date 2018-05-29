A rollover crash in an unincorporated area of Molalla has left one dead and two others injured.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office responded to numerous 9-1-1 calls around 12:50 p.m. Monday. Deputies arriving at the scene in the 12000 block of S. Dart Road triaged the patients with assistance from the Molalla Police Department, and Fire District.

One of the passengers, a 20 year old female from Michigan, was pronounced deceased on-scene. The driver, an 18 year old male, and a 21 year old male were rushed to Portland-area hospitals.

