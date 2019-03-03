MOLALLA, Ore. — One person was killed, and two others were injured following a crash on Highway 211 in Clackamas County on Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred at around 4:30 p.m. a couple miles northeast of Molalla.

Maurice Deets, 75, of Colton, was driving northbound when for an unknown reason he drove across the center line and into the southbound lane, according to Oregon State Police. Deets’ Subaru Legacy collided with a southbound Dodge 2500 pickup truck driven by 48-year-old Beverly Parker, of Woodburn, police said.

A passenger in the Subaru, identified as 49-year-old Matthew Deets, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSP.

Maurice Deets was flown to a Portland hospital with critical injuries.

Parker suffered minor injuries and declined transportation to a hospital, OSP said.

The crash closed Highway 211 for about five and a half hours.