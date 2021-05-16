1 dead, 1 seriously injured in early morning Portland shootings

Two separate shootings happened in Portland Sunday morning, just an hour apart, leaving one person dead and another hurt with serious injuries.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two early Sunday morning shootings in Portland happened within less than hour of each other.

On Sunday at 7:21 a.m., Portland police officers from the Central Precinct were dispatched to a shooting call in the area of Northwest 6th Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street. Officers located an adult male victim with serious gunshot injuries. The victim was transported to a hospital by ambulance. His injuries are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.



The Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) responded and is investigating.



ECST is asking that if anyone witnessed this shooting to reach out and reference case number 21-131700.



Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers of Oregon.



Anyone wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip regarding any unsolved felony crime should visit http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.

A different shooting less than an hour later happened in the Portsmouth neighborhood of North Portland where one person died.

At 8:34 a.m., Portland police said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 8000 block of North Newman Avenue. When officers arrived they found an adult woman dead.



Homicide detectives were investigating the incident and North Newman Avenue was closed between North Kilpatrick Street and Northeast Winchell Street. The roads reopened before noon Sunday, police said.



If anyone has information about this shooting, please contact Detective Jeffery Pontius Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0433 or Detective Travis Law Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0395.