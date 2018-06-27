PORTLAND, Ore. -- On Tuesday, the family of a Washington State University quarterback who committed suicide shared that they’d learned their son had the same brain disease linked to suicides of many former NFL stars.

Medical examiners had found Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy or CTE after examining Tyler Hilinski. They said his brain looked like that of a 65-year-old.

News of this latest tragedy has many wondering what it means for the future of football, especially when it comes to children playing the game. Take 12-year-old Cru Newman from Portland.

“I want to make it to the NFL,” said Newman, during a private coaching session, Tuesday. “That's my dream.”

Under the watchful eye of quarterback coach, John Charles, Cru is making strides.

“[Charles] is the reason I got this far—he's helped me be a better role model, leader and definitely a better player,” said Cru.

All good things, but to Charles, they rank behind learning safety on the gridiron. To him, that means pads and helmets long before the season starts so they're second nature.

“So now [Cru] can start working on learning how to land, how to fall, how to protect his body,” said Charles.

If anyone knows the importance of that, it's Charles. Before opening Air One Football Academy, he was an All-American at Portland State University and played two years of professional football, including a stint with the Atlanta Falcons. Charles said he and most of his former teammates can relate to some symptoms of CTE.

“The side effects are anxiety, depression mood swings,” said Charles. “I've kept that in mind as I train a lot of my the kids.”

Cru's mom Gina Newman said she’s aware of the risks, but trusts her son's coaching and where the game is going, safety-wise. At her son’s level, she noted it starts with learning how to tackle with your head up, instead leading with another part of your body.

“If you continue to wear the right gear and learning how to play the game right, then I think you'll be okay,” said Newman. “[Cru] loves football, it’s his passion.”

Cru hopes the hits he sees on any given Sunday won't even be allowed 10 years from now, especially if his dream of playing in the NFL comes true.

“I'm like, dang! That has to hurt, that's kind of rough,” said Cru. “I’ve got to be careful for that not to happen to my teammates or anyone else.”

