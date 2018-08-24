Thousands of teachers and staff members across Washington state are negotiating for more pay and could vote to strike, just days before the scheduled start of the school year. The educators are represented by roughly 200 unions statewide, but each district is determined on the local level.
Educators are demanding higher pay, stemming from the McCleary Decision, which set aside $2 billion for teachers' salaries under the current budget.
Here’s where things stand with some of the largest school districts in Western Washington. Scroll below for the full statewide list:
Seattle Public Schools
The Seattle Education Association represents more than 5,000 education staff members.
On Monday afternoon, roughly 200 union representatives gathered to discuss the possibility of authorizing a strike, SEA president Phyllis Campano said. They unanimously recommended authorizing a strike if a tentative agreement is not reached by the start of school on September 5.
Thousands of teachers plan to gather Tuesday evening at Benaroya Hall to vote on the recommendation. The main bargaining team will be back at the table on Wednesday, Campano said.
Kent School District
After bargaining for 14 hours on Sunday, the Kent Education Association and the Kent School District decided to take a break at 4:30 a.m., Monday, KEA president Christie Padilla said.
“If an agreement can’t be reached by Wednesday at noon, the strike will begin on Thursday,” she said.
According to Padilla, the sticking point is that the district wants to keep $33 million of the McCleary money in its rainy day fund.
Highline Public Schools
The district announced a tentative agreement with the Highline Education Association Monday evening.
"The agreement honors the valuable work our educators do with students & demonstrates a commitment to providing a professional wage," the district wrote in a Facebook post.
The HEA previously authorized its board to call a strike.
The union said it negotiated with the district until 4 a.m. Saturday. After that sleepless start to the weekend, both sides returned to the bargaining table Monday to reach their tentative agreement.
Everett Public Schools
The Everett Education Association announced Sunday it reached a tentative agreement with the school district.
A union meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday when members will review the tentative agreement, and decide whether to finalize it.
Tacoma Public Schools
The Tacoma Education Association has not been at the bargaining table since August 2, but plans to resume negotiations Tuesday, TEA President Angel Morton said.
The negotiations were on hiatus because the district wasn’t offering teachers enough money, said Morton.
If given the choice between urging teachers to take lower pay and get back in their classrooms, or supporting their own families, Morton said, “I’m going to encourage my members to support their own families.”
The union plans to meet Wednesday evening for an update and conversation about how to proceed.
It takes 67% of members to approve a strike action. This Wednesday, the TEA will “hear the will of the people.”
Bellevue Public Schools
The Bellevue Education Association reached an agreement with the district earlier this summer and the school board ratified it at the end of July.
“19.4%. That is the increase that BEA members will see across the total salary schedule in 2018-19!” the association posted on its Facebook page.
Edmonds School District
The Edmonds Education Association reached a tentative a tentative agreement with the district in July. Members are scheduled to meet again Tuesday evening.
Federal Way Public Schools
Teachers, parents, and community members plan to attend the school board meeting Tuesday night when the board is debating and presenting the budget, union president Shannon McCann said.
The union has not reached an agreement with the district and hopes to make progress during three bargaining sessions scheduled this week, but McCann said, “It feels like we are running short on time.”
Lake Washington School District
Union members in this east King County district reached an agreement for an average 12.2 percent pay increase in 2018-2019, the Washington Education Association said.
Sultan Education Association
On Monday evening, members of the Sultan Education Association authorized their bargaining team to strike if a tentative agreement is not reached by the expiration of their contracts on Friday, August 31.
Resolved districts
The Washington Education Association published a map showing districts where unions have reached agreements. View the map here.
Here's the full list of teachers unions and school districts still in negotiations:
Aberdeen EA
Anacortes Administrative Assistants Assoc.
Anacortes EA
Anacortes Para Educator Organization
Anacortes Tec/Info Profs
Arlington EA
Auburn EA
Battle Ground EA
Bellingham Assn School Employees
Bellingham EA - District Certs Chapter
Bethel EA
Blaine EA
Burlington Edison EA
Camas Assoc. Educ Office Professionals
Camas EA
Cape Flattery EA
Centerville EA
Central Kitsap EA
Central Valley EA
Centralia EA
Chehalis EA
Cheney EA
Chewelah CPEA
Chewelah EA
Cle Elum-Roslyn EA
Clover Park EA
Clover Park, ESP of
Colfax EA
Colfax ESP
Colton EA
Colville EA
Conway EA
Crescent EA
Creston EA
Darrington EA
Davenport EA
Deer Park EA
Dieringer CPEA
Dieringer EA - voted to strike if no agreement is reached by Sept. 3
East Valley Spokane EA
East Valley Yakima EA
Easton EA
Easton Support Personnel Assoc.
Eatonville EA
Ellensburg EA
Endicott Teachers Association
Enumclaw EA
Evergreen EA
Federal Way EA
Ferndale Administrative Assistants Assoc. A/L
Ferndale EA
Fife EA
Forks EA/Quillayute
Franklin Pierce EA
Franklin Pierce ESP
Freeman EA
Garfield-Palouse EA
Grand Coulee Dam EA
Grandview EA
Granger EA
Grapeview EA
Griffin EA
Harrington EA
Highland EA
Highline EA - reached tentative agreement Monday
Hockinson EA
Hockinson ESP
Hood Canal EA
Hoquiam Teachers Assoc.
Inchelium EA
Kalama EA
Kent Assn of Paraeducators
Kent EA
Kettle Falls EA
Kiona-Benton EA
Kittitas EA
Klickitat EA
La Conner EA - voted to strike Aug. 29 if no agreement is reached
Lakewood EA
Liberty EA
Lind EA
Loon Lake EA
Lopez EA
Lyle EA
Lynden EA
Mabton EA
Mary M Knight EA
Marysville EA
Mead CPEA
Mead CTA
Mead EA
Mercer Island EA
Meridian EA
Monroe EA
Mount Adams EA
Mount Baker EA
Mount Pleasant EA
Mount Vernon EA - voted to strike Sept. 5 if no agreement is reached
Mount Vernon ESA
Naches Valley EA
Nespelem EA
Newport Associated Teachers
Nine Mile Falls CPEA
Nine Mile Falls EA
Nooksack Valley EA
North Beach EA
North Kitsap EA
North Kitsap Transportation Employees
North Thurston EA
Northport EA
Ocosta EA
Olympia EA
Olympia EAPA
Olympia ParaEducators Assoc.
Olympia Technical Professional Admin Assoc.
Onalaska CPEA
Orcas EA
Orting EA
Pasco Association Of Educators
Port Angeles EA
Port Angeles Educ. Office Professionals
Port Angeles Para Educator Assoc.
Prescott EA
Pullman Paraprofessionals
Pullman Secretaries
Puyallup EA
Puyallup Educational Support Professionals
Queets-Clearwater A/L
Rainier EA
Raymond EA
Reardan-Edwall EA
Renton EA
Renton ESP
Renton Professional-Technical Assoc.
Republic CPEA
Republic EA
Ridgefield CPEA
Ridgefield EA
Ritzville EA
Riverside EA
Rosalia EA
Royal EA
San Juan EA
Seattle EA - will vote to strike if no agreement is reached by Sept. 5
Selah EA
Selah Educational Office Personnel
Shoreline Children's Center
Shoreline ESPA
Snohomish EA
Snoqualmie Valley Administrative Secretaries
Snoqualmie Valley EA
Soap Lake EA
South Bend EA
South Whidbey EA
Southside EA
Spokane EA
Sprague-Lamont A/L
Stanwood-Camano EA
Steilacoom Classified EA
Steilacoom EA
Stevenson-Carson EA
Sultan EA
Sumner EA
Sunnyside EA
Tacoma EA
Taholah EA
Tahoma EA
Tekoa EA
Tenino EA
Thorp EA
Thorp ESP
Trout Lake EA
Tukwila EA
Tumwater Assoc. of Paraprofessionals
Tumwater EA
Tumwater Office Personnel Assoc.
Union Gap EA
University Place Classified Assoc.
University Place EA
University Place Office Professionals
Upper Skagit Valley EA
Vancouver EA
Vancouver Educ. Support Professionals
Walla Walla Valley EA - College Place Chapter
Wapato Assoc. Educ. Office Personnel
Wapato EA
Wapato Pupil Personnel
Washougal Assoc. of Educators
West Valley Educ. Secretaries Assoc.
West Valley Spokane EA
West Valley Yakima EA
White Salmon EA
Wilbur CPEA
Wilbur Teachers Association
Willapa Valley EA
Wishkah Valley EA
Wishram EA
The ongoing negotiations stem from a Washington Supreme Court ruling in June that found the Legislature had satisfied the conditions of the McCleary case. The case argued the state was not fully funding K-12 education. That ruling triggered additional funding for school districts. It also changed the way state education is funded by limiting revenue from local levies.
