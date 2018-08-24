Thousands of teachers and staff members across Washington state are negotiating for more pay and could vote to strike, just days before the scheduled start of the school year. The educators are represented by more than 180 unions statewide, but each district is determined on the local level.

Educators are fighting for higher pay, stemming from the McCleary Decision, which set aside $2 billion for teachers' salaries under the current budget.

Here’s where things stand with some of the largest school districts in Western Washington. Scroll below for the full statewide list:

Seattle Public Schools

Seattle teachers are meeting at Benaroya Hall tonight and voting on the decision to authorize a strike. Union representatives are recommending a strike authorization, if a tentative agreement is not reached by September 5.

The main bargaining team will be back at the table on Wednesday. Additional bargaining sessions are scheduled for Thursday and Friday, and talks will continue through the weekend, said Seattle Education Association President Phyllis Campano.

"We're still negotiating," she said Tuesday afternoon. “Nobody actually wants to strike, but if we have to we will."

"We must balance our desire to support our educators while at the same time sustaining critical services and programs students need and families expect," Seattle Public Schools wrote in a statement, noting the district projects a budget shortfall in 2019-2020, which is expected to grow.

Kent School District

A strike is imminent in Kent, where the teachers union and the school district are making little progress, according to Christie Padilla, president of the Kent Education Association.

If they do not reach a tentative agreement by noon on Wednesday, they will officially be on strike.

The first day of classes is August 30, and the district is notifying parents of a potential delay in the start of school.

"We remain hopeful that we will start school August 30 as scheduled," the dist. said in the notification.

According to Padilla, the sticking point in the negotiations is that the district wants to keep $33 million of the McCleary money in its rainy day fund.

The union and district negotiated on Tuesday morning, and planned to resume talks in the evening. They are prepared to work through the night, Padilla said.

Highline Public Schools

The district announced a tentative agreement with the Highline Education Association Monday evening.

"The agreement honors the valuable work our educators do with students & demonstrates a commitment to providing a professional wage," the district wrote in a Facebook post.

The HEA previously authorized its board to call a strike.

The union said it negotiated with the district until 4 a.m. Saturday. After that sleepless start to the weekend, both sides returned to the bargaining table Monday to reach their tentative agreement.

Everett Public Schools

The Everett Education Association ratified its agreement with Everett Public Schools on Tuesday morning, the union confirmed. The first day of class for students is Sept. 5.

Tacoma Public Schools

The Tacoma Education Association met with the school district, Tuesday morning, and made no progress, according to TEA President Angel Morton.

“Basically nothing happened today,” she said.

The two sides remain at an impasse, according to Morton, and the district wants to call in a mediator.

Morton says union members will be at the bargaining table during the next scheduled meeting, Thursday.

“We are hoping they join us.”

In an Aug. 21 post, Tacoma Public Schools superintendent Carla Santorno said the district faces a $25 million budget deficit next year.

In addition, Santorno wrote that the district is restricted in how much of a raise it can offer teachers, because the funding law approved by the legislature limits pay hikes in districts like hers to no more than 3.1% for 2018-2019.

The union, which has not authorized a strike, plans to meet Wednesday evening for an update and conversation about how to proceed. It takes 67% of members to approve a strike action. This Wednesday, the TEA will “hear the will of the people,” Morton said.

Olympia School District

The Olympia Education Association reached a tentative agreement with Olympia Public Schools on Monday, according to a post on the union's Facebook page.

Bellevue Public Schools

The Bellevue Education Association reached an agreement with the district earlier this summer and the school board ratified it at the end of July.

“19.4%. That is the increase that BEA members will see across the total salary schedule in 2018-19!” the association posted on its Facebook page.

Edmonds School District

The Edmonds Education Association reached a tentative a tentative agreement with the district in July. Members are scheduled to meet again Tuesday evening.

Federal Way Public Schools

Teachers, parents, and community members plan to attend the school board meeting Tuesday night when the board is debating and presenting the budget, union president Shannon McCann said.

The union has not reached an agreement with the district and hopes to make progress during three bargaining sessions scheduled this week, but McCann said, “It feels like we are running short on time.”

Lake Washington School District

Union members in this east King County district reached an agreement for an average 12.2 percent pay increase in 2018-2019, the Washington Education Association said.

Sultan Education Association

On Monday evening, members of the Sultan Education Association authorized their bargaining team to strike if a tentative agreement is not reached by the expiration of their contracts on Friday, August 31.

Bellingham Public Schools

The union representing teachers in this district ratified a collective bargaining agreement for 2018-2020, according to a post on the teachers union's Facebook page.

Auburn School District

The Auburn Education Assoc. voted to ratify its agreement with the district, Monday. Classes start Sept. 5.

Resolved districts

The Washington Education Association published a map showing districts where unions have reached agreements. View the map here.

Here's the full list of teachers unions and school districts still in negotiations as of 6pm Monday:

Aberdeen EA

Anacortes Administrative Assts Assn

Anacortes EA

Anacortes Para Educator Organization

Anacortes Tec/Info Profs

Arlington EA

Battle Ground EA

Bellingham Assn School Employees

Bethel EA

Blaine EA

Burlington Edison EA

Camas Assoc Educ Office Professionals

Camas EA - teachers voted Monday night to authorize strikes

Cape Flattery EA

Centerville EA

Central Kitsap EA

Central Valley EA

Centralia EA

Chehalis EA

Cheney EA

Chewelah CPEA

Chewelah EA

Cle Elum-Roslyn EA

Clover Park, ESP of

Colton EA

Colville EA

Conway EA

Crescent EA

Creston EA

Davenport EA

Deer Park EA

Dieringer CPEA

Dieringer EA - check link for updates from Lake Tapps

East Valley Spokane EA

East Valley Yakima EA

Easton EA

Easton Support Personnel Assoc.

Eatonville EA

Ellensburg EA

Endicott Teachers Association

Enumclaw EA

Evergreen EA - Teachers are on strike as of Tuesday, Aug. 28

Federal Way EA

Ferndale Administrative Assistants Assoc A/L

Ferndale EA

Fife EA

Forks EA/Quillayute

Franklin Pierce EA

Franklin Pierce ESP

Freeman EA

Garfield-Palouse EA

Grand Coulee Dam EA

Grandview EA

Granger EA

Grapeview EA

Griffin EA

Harrington EA

Highland EA

Hockinson EA

Hockinson ESP

Hood Canal EA

Hoquiam Teachers Assoc

Inchelium EA

Kent Assn of Paraeducators

Kent EA

Kettle Falls EA

Kittitas EA

Klickitat EA

La Conner EA - voted to strike Aug. 29 if no agreement is reached

Lake Stevens EA

Lakewood EA

Liberty EA

Lind EA

Longview EA - teachers on strike as of Tuesday, Aug. 28

Loon Lake EA

Lopez EA

Lyle EA

Lynden EA

Mabton EA

Mary M Knight EA

Marysville EA

Mead CPEA

Mead CTA

Mercer Island EA

Meridian EA

Monroe EA

Mount Adams EA

Mount Baker EA

Mount Pleasant EA

Mount Vernon EA - voted to strike Sept. 5 if no agreement is reached

Mount Vernon ESA

Naches Valley EA

Nespelem EA

Newport Associated Teachers

Nine Mile Falls EA

Nooksack Valley EA

North Beach EA

North Kitsap EA

North Kitsap Transportion Employees

North Thurston EA

Northport EA

Ocosta EA

Olympia EAPA

Olympia ParaEducators Assoc

Olympia Technical Professional Admin Assoc

Onalaska CPEA

Orcas EA

Orting EA

Port Angeles EA

Port Angeles Educ. Office Professionals

Port Angeles Para Educator Assoc.

Prescott EA

Pullman Paraprofessionals

Pullman Secretaries

Puyallup EA

Puyallup Educational Support Professionals

Queets-Clearwater A/L

Rainier EA

Raymond EA

Reardan-Edwall EA

Renton ESP

Renton Professional-Technical Assoc.

Republic CPEA

Republic EA

Ridgefield CPEA

Ridgefield EA

Ritzville EA

Riverside EA

Rosalia EA

San Juan EA

Seattle EA - will vote to strike if no agreement is reached by Sept. 5

Selah EA

Selah Educational Office Personnel

Shoreline Children's Center

Shoreline ESPA

Snohomish EA

Snoqualmie Valley Administrative Secretaries

Snoqualmie Valley EA

Soap Lake EA

South Bend EA

South Whidbey EA

Southside EA

Spokane EA

Sprague-Lamont A/L

Stanwood-Camano EA

Stevenson-Carson EA

Sultan EA - teachers voted Monday night to authorize strikes

Sumner EA

Sunnyside EA

Tacoma EA

Tahoma EA

Tenino EA

Thorp EA

Thorp ESP

Trout Lake EA

Tukwila EA

Tumwater Assoc of Paraprofessionals

Tumwater EA

Tumwater Office Personnel Assoc.

Union Gap EA

University Place Classified Assoc.

University Place Office Professionals

Upper Skagit Valley EA

Vancouver EA

Vancouver Educ. Support Professionals

Wahkiakum County EA

Walla Walla Valley EA - College Place Chapter

Wapato Assoc. Educ. Office Personnel

Wapato EA

Wapato Pupil Personnel

Washougal Assoc. of Educators - Teachers on strike beginning Tues., Aug. 28

West Valley Educ. Secretaries Assoc.

West Valley Yakima EA

White Salmon EA

Wilbur CPEA

Wilbur Teachers Association

Willapa Valley EA

Wishkah Valley EA

Wishram EA

Yakima Assoc of Building Services

Yakima Assoc. of Paraeducators

Yakima Educational Office Personnel

Yakima Professional/Technical Assoc.

The ongoing negotiations stem from a Washington Supreme Court ruling in June that found the Legislature had satisfied the conditions of the McCleary case. The case argued the state was not fully funding K-12 education. That ruling triggered additional funding for school districts. It also changed the way state education is funded by limiting revenue from local levies.

