Thousands of teachers and staff members across Washington state are negotiating for more pay and could vote to strike, just days before the scheduled start of the school year. The educators are represented by more than 180 unions statewide, but each district is determined on the local level.
Educators are fighting for higher pay, stemming from the McCleary Decision, which set aside $2 billion for teachers' salaries under the current budget.
Here’s where things stand with some of the largest school districts in Western Washington. Scroll below for the full statewide list:
Seattle Public Schools
Seattle teachers are meeting at Benaroya Hall tonight and voting on the decision to authorize a strike. Union representatives are recommending a strike authorization, if a tentative agreement is not reached by September 5.
The main bargaining team will be back at the table on Wednesday. Additional bargaining sessions are scheduled for Thursday and Friday, and talks will continue through the weekend, said Seattle Education Association President Phyllis Campano.
"We're still negotiating," she said Tuesday afternoon. “Nobody actually wants to strike, but if we have to we will."
"We must balance our desire to support our educators while at the same time sustaining critical services and programs students need and families expect," Seattle Public Schools wrote in a statement, noting the district projects a budget shortfall in 2019-2020, which is expected to grow.
Kent School District
A strike is imminent in Kent, where the teachers union and the school district are making little progress, according to Christie Padilla, president of the Kent Education Association.
If they do not reach a tentative agreement by noon on Wednesday, they will officially be on strike.
The first day of classes is August 30, and the district is notifying parents of a potential delay in the start of school.
"We remain hopeful that we will start school August 30 as scheduled," the dist. said in the notification.
According to Padilla, the sticking point in the negotiations is that the district wants to keep $33 million of the McCleary money in its rainy day fund.
The union and district negotiated on Tuesday morning, and planned to resume talks in the evening. They are prepared to work through the night, Padilla said.
Highline Public Schools
The district announced a tentative agreement with the Highline Education Association Monday evening.
"The agreement honors the valuable work our educators do with students & demonstrates a commitment to providing a professional wage," the district wrote in a Facebook post.
The HEA previously authorized its board to call a strike.
The union said it negotiated with the district until 4 a.m. Saturday. After that sleepless start to the weekend, both sides returned to the bargaining table Monday to reach their tentative agreement.
Everett Public Schools
The Everett Education Association ratified its agreement with Everett Public Schools on Tuesday morning, the union confirmed. The first day of class for students is Sept. 5.
Tacoma Public Schools
The Tacoma Education Association met with the school district, Tuesday morning, and made no progress, according to TEA President Angel Morton.
“Basically nothing happened today,” she said.
The two sides remain at an impasse, according to Morton, and the district wants to call in a mediator.
Morton says union members will be at the bargaining table during the next scheduled meeting, Thursday.
“We are hoping they join us.”
In an Aug. 21 post, Tacoma Public Schools superintendent Carla Santorno said the district faces a $25 million budget deficit next year.
In addition, Santorno wrote that the district is restricted in how much of a raise it can offer teachers, because the funding law approved by the legislature limits pay hikes in districts like hers to no more than 3.1% for 2018-2019.
The union, which has not authorized a strike, plans to meet Wednesday evening for an update and conversation about how to proceed. It takes 67% of members to approve a strike action. This Wednesday, the TEA will “hear the will of the people,” Morton said.
Olympia School District
The Olympia Education Association reached a tentative agreement with Olympia Public Schools on Monday, according to a post on the union's Facebook page.
Bellevue Public Schools
The Bellevue Education Association reached an agreement with the district earlier this summer and the school board ratified it at the end of July.
“19.4%. That is the increase that BEA members will see across the total salary schedule in 2018-19!” the association posted on its Facebook page.
Edmonds School District
The Edmonds Education Association reached a tentative a tentative agreement with the district in July. Members are scheduled to meet again Tuesday evening.
Federal Way Public Schools
Teachers, parents, and community members plan to attend the school board meeting Tuesday night when the board is debating and presenting the budget, union president Shannon McCann said.
The union has not reached an agreement with the district and hopes to make progress during three bargaining sessions scheduled this week, but McCann said, “It feels like we are running short on time.”
Lake Washington School District
Union members in this east King County district reached an agreement for an average 12.2 percent pay increase in 2018-2019, the Washington Education Association said.
Sultan Education Association
On Monday evening, members of the Sultan Education Association authorized their bargaining team to strike if a tentative agreement is not reached by the expiration of their contracts on Friday, August 31.
Bellingham Public Schools
The union representing teachers in this district ratified a collective bargaining agreement for 2018-2020, according to a post on the teachers union's Facebook page.
Auburn School District
The Auburn Education Assoc. voted to ratify its agreement with the district, Monday. Classes start Sept. 5.
Resolved districts
Here's the full list of teachers unions and school districts still in negotiations as of 6pm Monday:
Aberdeen EA
Anacortes Administrative Assts Assn
Anacortes EA
Anacortes Para Educator Organization
Anacortes Tec/Info Profs
Arlington EA
Battle Ground EA
Bellingham Assn School Employees
Bethel EA
Blaine EA
Burlington Edison EA
Camas Assoc Educ Office Professionals
Camas EA - teachers voted Monday night to authorize strikes
Cape Flattery EA
Centerville EA
Central Kitsap EA
Central Valley EA
Centralia EA
Chehalis EA
Cheney EA
Chewelah CPEA
Chewelah EA
Cle Elum-Roslyn EA
Clover Park, ESP of
Colton EA
Colville EA
Conway EA
Crescent EA
Creston EA
Davenport EA
Deer Park EA
Dieringer CPEA
Dieringer EA - check link for updates from Lake Tapps
East Valley Spokane EA
East Valley Yakima EA
Easton EA
Easton Support Personnel Assoc.
Eatonville EA
Ellensburg EA
Endicott Teachers Association
Enumclaw EA
Evergreen EA - Teachers are on strike as of Tuesday, Aug. 28
Federal Way EA
Ferndale Administrative Assistants Assoc A/L
Ferndale EA
Fife EA
Forks EA/Quillayute
Franklin Pierce EA
Franklin Pierce ESP
Freeman EA
Garfield-Palouse EA
Grand Coulee Dam EA
Grandview EA
Granger EA
Grapeview EA
Griffin EA
Harrington EA
Highland EA
Hockinson EA
Hockinson ESP
Hood Canal EA
Hoquiam Teachers Assoc
Inchelium EA
Kent Assn of Paraeducators
Kent EA
Kettle Falls EA
Kittitas EA
Klickitat EA
La Conner EA - voted to strike Aug. 29 if no agreement is reached
Lake Stevens EA
Lakewood EA
Liberty EA
Lind EA
Longview EA - teachers on strike as of Tuesday, Aug. 28
Loon Lake EA
Lopez EA
Lyle EA
Lynden EA
Mabton EA
Mary M Knight EA
Marysville EA
Mead CPEA
Mead CTA
Mercer Island EA
Meridian EA
Monroe EA
Mount Adams EA
Mount Baker EA
Mount Pleasant EA
Mount Vernon EA - voted to strike Sept. 5 if no agreement is reached
Mount Vernon ESA
Naches Valley EA
Nespelem EA
Newport Associated Teachers
Nine Mile Falls EA
Nooksack Valley EA
North Beach EA
North Kitsap EA
North Kitsap Transportion Employees
North Thurston EA
Northport EA
Ocosta EA
Olympia EAPA
Olympia ParaEducators Assoc
Olympia Technical Professional Admin Assoc
Onalaska CPEA
Orcas EA
Orting EA
Port Angeles EA
Port Angeles Educ. Office Professionals
Port Angeles Para Educator Assoc.
Prescott EA
Pullman Paraprofessionals
Pullman Secretaries
Puyallup EA
Puyallup Educational Support Professionals
Queets-Clearwater A/L
Rainier EA
Raymond EA
Reardan-Edwall EA
Renton ESP
Renton Professional-Technical Assoc.
Republic CPEA
Republic EA
Ridgefield CPEA
Ridgefield EA
Ritzville EA
Riverside EA
Rosalia EA
San Juan EA
Seattle EA - will vote to strike if no agreement is reached by Sept. 5
Selah EA
Selah Educational Office Personnel
Shoreline Children's Center
Shoreline ESPA
Snohomish EA
Snoqualmie Valley Administrative Secretaries
Snoqualmie Valley EA
Soap Lake EA
South Bend EA
South Whidbey EA
Southside EA
Spokane EA
Sprague-Lamont A/L
Stanwood-Camano EA
Stevenson-Carson EA
Sultan EA - teachers voted Monday night to authorize strikes
Sumner EA
Sunnyside EA
Tacoma EA
Tahoma EA
Tenino EA
Thorp EA
Thorp ESP
Trout Lake EA
Tukwila EA
Tumwater Assoc of Paraprofessionals
Tumwater EA
Tumwater Office Personnel Assoc.
Union Gap EA
University Place Classified Assoc.
University Place Office Professionals
Upper Skagit Valley EA
Vancouver EA
Vancouver Educ. Support Professionals
Wahkiakum County EA
Walla Walla Valley EA - College Place Chapter
Wapato Assoc. Educ. Office Personnel
Wapato EA
Wapato Pupil Personnel
Washougal Assoc. of Educators - Teachers on strike beginning Tues., Aug. 28
West Valley Educ. Secretaries Assoc.
West Valley Yakima EA
White Salmon EA
Wilbur CPEA
Wilbur Teachers Association
Willapa Valley EA
Wishkah Valley EA
Wishram EA
Yakima Assoc of Building Services
Yakima Assoc. of Paraeducators
Yakima Educational Office Personnel
Yakima Professional/Technical Assoc.
The ongoing negotiations stem from a Washington Supreme Court ruling in June that found the Legislature had satisfied the conditions of the McCleary case. The case argued the state was not fully funding K-12 education. That ruling triggered additional funding for school districts. It also changed the way state education is funded by limiting revenue from local levies.
