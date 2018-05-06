(WBRE) Two sisters in Pennsylvania finally returned their late mother's book back to a local library after it was nearly seven decades past due.

Some 68 years ago Joyce Smethers, borrowed "The Adventure of the Seven Keyholes" from the "McBride Memorial Library" in Burwick, but never returned it.

When Smethers passed away in January of this year, her daughters went through her belongings and found a past due notice from September 9, 1949.

They then searched for the book to connect the two, and returned it to its rightful owner.

The library does not charge for late fees if it exceeds the cost of the book.

They hope to put the 1949 book on display as part of history.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2xKEV70

Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved