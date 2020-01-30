WOODLAND, Wash. — Dozens of residents of a Cowlitz County RV park were scheduled to lose power and water on Thursday, January 30. It's the latest development in a weeks-long dispute with the landowner over utilities at the Lewis River RV Park in Woodland, Washington.

On Wednesday, residents of the Lewis River RV Park meet with new RV park landowner, Jerry Reeves who acquired the land in December. It’s the second time Reeves has owned the land.



For the last two weeks, Cowlitz County PUD officials said Reeves has refused to open an account with the utility company, arguing he doesn't own the RV park, putting residents at risk of losing power and water.

RELATED: 'We are in desperate need': Cowlitz County RV park to lose power and water



“I don't want to just show up at home and have it be 30 degrees because it's going to be freezing cold outside,” said RV park resident Caitlyn Mayfield.



Eventually, Reeves agreed to let public donations pay for the RV park's water and power on a week-to-week basis, while he negotiated with the county. On Wednesday night, he expressed intent to evict several residents who owed him rent from the last time he owned and operated the RV park in 2018.



“I don't want to become a landlord to 40-50 people that I’ve got a [Forcible Entry and Detainer] to get out of here,” Reeves told residents. “Because now I’m the landlord [if] I turn on the power and I started to provide you services.”

Reeves claimed the former owner of the land and RV Park, attorney John Berman, was still responsible for running the RV Park. Berman had taken temporary ownership of the park from Reeves during a year-long legal dispute. Public records show that in December following that dispute, Reeves paid 1.2 million dollars to redeem the RV Park land which, according to Cowlitz County PUD, included responsibility for the RV Park. That's not what Reeves has told tenants.



“Jerry Reeves doesn't have to be your landlord when John Berman has been your landlord for the last 10 months,” Reeves told residents.



Mayfield said its just one example of inconsistent behavior Reeves has exhibited to residents.

“If it's financials or keeping the power on, then it's Berman’s [responsibility] not his,” said Mayfield.



On Wednesday morning, tenants got a new notice on their doors. Reeves' management team stated residents would need to pay $40 to undergo a background check. Those who passed would be invited to sign a 1-year lease for which they would owe first and last month’s rent totaling $1,200. They were asked to consider that option without the promise of having power and water on Thursday, the day the last utility extension was set to expire. Asked if residents would have power then, Reeves answered, “I don’t know.”

That left residents like Mayfield, torn.



“I feel like if we leave then Jerry gets what he wants,” said Mayfield. “I truly think he wants everyone out of this park.”

RELATED: Will there be enough electricity after coal plants shut down?