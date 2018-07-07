HOOD RIVER COUNTY, Ore. -- A fire has closed the Memaloose rest area along westbound Interstate 84, about 10 miles east of Hood River has jumped the freeway according to Oregon State Police.

Evacuation Notices:

Level 2 "Be Set" evacuation notice has been issued for Rowena Dell.

Level 1 "Be Ready" has been issued for the surrounding area of Rowena, Morganson Rd from Highway 30 to Dundas Way on both sides of the roadway and east halfway up Dell Road.

Exit 76 and Highway 30 located adjacent to I-84 are now closed.

Officials say high winds from the west are pushing the fire to the east.

The fire had broke at around around 6 p.m. Friday. The rest area is located at milepost 74.

Oregon State Police says one building was damaged by the fire. The rest area will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

Nearby Memaloose State Park campground has not been evacuated.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

